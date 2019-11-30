Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch, Warning issued

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A winter storm will make for treacherous travel in parts of our area starting Sunday and Winter Storm Watches and a Winter Storm Warning are in place across the tri-state area.

Precipitation starting early Sunday could be in the form of a wintry mix in New York City before changing to rain, but more ice and snow is likely well north and west with the potential for slick travel.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Early snowfall estimates were released for Sunday into Monday:


Rain on Monday will probably change to snow before ending with the potential for some accumulation. Several inches or more are possible well north, but there could even be accumulation right down to the coast, including the New York City area.

This is a complex, long-duration storm, so stay tuned for updates throughout the weekend.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Chilly blend with a high of 42.

Sunday
AccuWeather Alert for snow and ice turning to rain with a high of 40.

Monday
AccuWeather Alert with rain turning to snow and a high of 37.

Tuesday
Brisk and cold with a high of 40.

Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 42.

Thursday
Chance of showers with a high of 44.

Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 42.

Join Sam Champion for live updates during Eyewitness News This Morning and at Noon and join meteorologist Lee Goldberg during Eyewitness News at 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 and 11:00 p.m.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



