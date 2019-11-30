AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch, Warning issued

Precipitation starting early Sunday could be in the form of a wintry mix in New York City before changing to rain, but more ice and snow is likely well north and west with the potential for slick travel.
Early snowfall estimates were released for Sunday into Monday:
Here's an early estimate of snowfall potential for Sunday through Monday. This includes any front-end snowfall Sunday (before a changeover) and then the change back to snow on Monday, which looks like it would produce most of these accumulations. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/UJBnExmkn9— Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) November 30, 2019
Rain on Monday will probably change to snow before ending with the potential for some accumulation. Several inches or more are possible well north, but there could even be accumulation right down to the coast, including the New York City area.
This is a complex, long-duration storm, so stay tuned for updates throughout the weekend.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Chilly blend with a high of 42.
Sunday
AccuWeather Alert for snow and ice turning to rain with a high of 40.
Monday
AccuWeather Alert with rain turning to snow and a high of 37.
Tuesday
Brisk and cold with a high of 40.
Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 42.
Thursday
Chance of showers with a high of 44.
Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 42.
