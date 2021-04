AccuWeather: Best bet for sunshine

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be our best bet for sunshine for the rest of the week with temperatures reaching the upper 60s.More sun and clouds. High of 67.Cooler and cloudy with a high of 62.AM shower? High of 63.Periods of rain. High of 62.Still a chance of rain. High of 57.Clouds and sun. High of 64.Partly sunny. High of 64.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app