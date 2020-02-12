AccuWeather: Best bet for sunshine

Thursday
More sun and clouds. High of 67.
Friday
Cooler and cloudy with a high of 62.
Saturday
AM shower? High of 63.
Sunday
Periods of rain. High of 62.
Monday
Still a chance of rain. High of 57.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun. High of 64.
Wednesday
Partly sunny. High of 64.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.