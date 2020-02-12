weather

AccuWeather: Best bet for sunshine

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather: Best of the rest

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be our best bet for sunshine for the rest of the week with temperatures reaching the upper 60s.



Thursday
More sun and clouds. High of 67.

Friday
Cooler and cloudy with a high of 62.

Saturday
AM shower? High of 63.

Sunday
Periods of rain. High of 62.

Monday
Still a chance of rain. High of 57.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun. High of 64.

Wednesday
Partly sunny. High of 64.

