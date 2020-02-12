weather

AccuWeather: Clouds give way to sun

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Patchy fog in the morning and humid but clouds will give way to some sun on Sunday.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Sunday
Warmer and humid. High of 78.

Monday
A few showers with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Rain at times. High 78..

Wednesday
A few showers. High 72.

Thursday
Early shower with a high of 70.

Friday
Cooler breeze with a high of 67.

Saturday
Autumn air. High 65.

