AccuWeather: Clouds give way to sun

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Patchy fog in the morning and humid but clouds will give way to some sun on Sunday.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Sunday
Warmer and humid. High of 78.
Monday
A few showers with a high of 77.
Tuesday
Rain at times. High 78..
Wednesday
A few showers. High 72.
Thursday
Early shower with a high of 70.
Friday
Cooler breeze with a high of 67.
Saturday
Autumn air. High 65.
