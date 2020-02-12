weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy and chilly

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- More clouds and cooler on Tuesday, and we'll see some showers around throughout the day,




Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Cooler clouds with a high of 48.

Wednesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 54.

Thursday
Sun to start with a high of 56.

Friday
Variable clouds with a high of 56.

Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 56.

Sunday
Spotty shower with a high of 58.

Monday

Clouds and sun with a high of 62.



Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Warmer weather, humidity and the coronavirus
Scenes of beautiful Spring around New York City
Spring equinox 2020: Everything to know
Monday super moon will be one of 2020's closest, biggest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Temporary hospitals opening as NYC toll surpasses 900
USNS Comfort to begin accepting non-COVID-19 patients
Field hospital opening in Central Park
1,200 dead in NY and worst is yet to come, Cuomo warns
NYC man allegedly coughs on FBI agents, claims he has COVID-19
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine could be in human testing by September: company
World-renowned neurosurgeon Dr. James Goodrich dies from coronavirus
Show More
Long Island residents parade around hospital, thank medical workers
NJ National Guardsman becomes US military's 1st death from COVID-19
Trump defends extending coronavirus guidelines as spread continues
8 NYC Transit workers die due to complications from COVID-19
8 dead of coronavirus at New Jersey nursing home
More TOP STORIES News