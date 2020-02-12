AccuWeather Forecast: Breezy and mild

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be breezy and mild with clouds and some sun and turning cloudy in the evening.
Sunday
Breezy and mild. High of 59.
Monday
A bit of rain with a high of 43.
Tuesday
Brisk and cold. High of 36.
Wednesday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Blustery and snowy with a high of 33.
Thursday
Clouds to PM sun. High of 36.
Friday
Chilly blend with a high of 37.
Saturday
Variably cloudy. High of 38.
