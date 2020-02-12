weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Breezy and mild

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be breezy and mild with clouds and some sun and turning cloudy in the evening.

Sunday
Breezy and mild. High of 59.

Monday
A bit of rain with a high of 43.

Tuesday
Brisk and cold. High of 36.

Wednesday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Blustery and snowy with a high of 33.

Thursday
Clouds to PM sun. High of 36.

Friday
Chilly blend with a high of 37.

Saturday
Variably cloudy. High of 38.



