AccuWeather: Hot, humid Thursday scorcher

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Storms will subside after sunset and Thursday will be a scorcher, but the thunder threat remains low.

An AccuWeather Alert has also been issued for Friday into Saturday for flooding rain from a system that could become Tropical Storm Fay.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday

Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Friday
Tropical rain with a high of 82.

Saturday
Soggy start with a high of 86.

Sunday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Monday
Stays steamy with a high of 90.

Tuesday
Heat wave with a high of 90.

Wednesday
Another scorcher with a high of 91.



