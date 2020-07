AccuWeather: Hot, humid Thursday scorcher

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Storms will subside after sunset and Thursday will be a scorcher, but the thunder threat remains low.An AccuWeather Alert has also been issued for Friday into Saturday for flooding rain from a system that could become Tropical Storm Fay 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Hot and humid with a high of 90.Tropical rain with a high of 82.Soggy start with a high of 86.Hot and humid with a high of 90.Stays steamy with a high of 90.Heat wave with a high of 90.Another scorcher with a high of 91.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app