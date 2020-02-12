NEW YORK (WABC) -- Storms will subside after sunset and Thursday will be a scorcher, but the thunder threat remains low.
An AccuWeather Alert has also been issued for Friday into Saturday for flooding rain from a system that could become Tropical Storm Fay.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.
Friday
Tropical rain with a high of 82.
Saturday
Soggy start with a high of 86.
Sunday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.
Monday
Stays steamy with a high of 90.
Tuesday
Heat wave with a high of 90.
Wednesday
Another scorcher with a high of 91.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Hot, humid Thursday scorcher
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News