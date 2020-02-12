AccuWeather: Humidity building before Isaias' arrival

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch north of #nyc until 10pm. Scattered thunderstorms into early this evening could be severe (mainly N&W) with gusty winds and even the chance of an isolated tornado. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/nEzg3wbKVw— Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) August 2, 2020
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 88.
Tuesday
Tropical storm and flood watches issued with gusty winds and torrential rain expected from Isaias. A high of 75.
RELATED: Tracking Hurricane Isaias
Wednesday
Partly sunny and humid. High of 84.
Thursday
Less humid with a high of 84.
Friday
More clouds with a high of 83.
Saturday
Partial sunshine. High of 85.
Sunday
Thunder threat with a high of 87.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.