AccuWeather: Humidity building before Isaias' arrival

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will see clouds and sun early, but humidity will build and then rain and thunderstorms will spread across the Tri-State ahead of Isaias.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 88.

Tuesday
Tropical storm and flood watches issued with gusty winds and torrential rain expected from Isaias. A high of 75.
Wednesday
Partly sunny and humid. High of 84.

Thursday
Less humid with a high of 84.

Friday
More clouds with a high of 83.

Saturday
Partial sunshine. High of 85.

Sunday
Thunder threat with a high of 87.



More TOP STORIES News