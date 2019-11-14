Weather

AccuWeather: Mild end to the week before brisk, chilly weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be mild as temperatures reach the 50s before a brisk and chilly weekend.

Temperatures will drop twenty degrees later Friday night into Saturday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Turning milder. High 52.



Saturday
Cold again. High 37.

Sunday
Watching a coastal storm. High 42.

Monday
Chance of rain. High 46.



Tuesday
Limited sun. High 50.

Wednesday
Watching another storm offshore. High 50.

Thursday
Sunny and breezy. High 49.

