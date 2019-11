AccuWeather: Mild end to the week before brisk, chilly weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be mild as temperatures reach the 50s before a brisk and chilly weekend.Temperatures will drop twenty degrees later Friday night into Saturday.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Turning milder. High 52.Cold again. High 37.Watching a coastal storm. High 42.Chance of rain. High 46.Limited sun. High 50.Watching another storm offshore. High 50.Sunny and breezy. High 49.Join Sam Champion for live updates during Eyewitness News This Morning and at Noon and join meteorologist Lee Goldberg during Eyewitness News at 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 and 11:00 p.m.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------