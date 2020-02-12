AccuWeather: Much cooler with clouds and sun

NEW: Watch Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android
Monday
Much cooler. High of 67.
Tuesday
Comfy blend with a high of 73.
Wednesday
Breezy and hot. High of 90.
Thursday
Still warm with a high of 84.
Friday
Rain possible. High of 67.
Saturday
Cloudy and cool with a high of 68.
Sunday
More rain possible. High of 73.
