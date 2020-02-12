weather

AccuWeather: Much cooler with clouds and sun

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
Much cooler with clouds and sun

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be noticeably cooler with sunshine, clouds, and seasonable temperatures.

Monday
Much cooler. High of 67.

Tuesday
Comfy blend with a high of 73.



Wednesday
Breezy and hot. High of 90.

Thursday
Still warm with a high of 84.

Friday
Rain possible. High of 67.

Saturday
Cloudy and cool with a high of 68.

Sunday
More rain possible. High of 73.

