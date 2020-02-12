weather

AccuWeather: Showers and a storm to end the week

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll end the week cloudy with a couple of showers and possibly a heavy thunderstorm, especially in the morning and most likely to the south of the city.

Friday

Showers and a thunderstorm in the morning with a high of 76.

Saturday
Sunny with a spotty storm. High 81.

Sunday
Warm and humid. High 87.
Monday
Hot and humid. High 90.

Tuesday
Sunny and a storm with a high of 89.

Wednesday
Hazy, hot and humid with a high of 87.

Thursday
Still a chance of showers. High 86.



