AccuWeather: Showers and a storm to end the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll end the week cloudy with a couple of showers and possibly a heavy thunderstorm, especially in the morning and most likely to the south of the city.
Friday
Showers and a thunderstorm in the morning with a high of 76.
Saturday
Sunny with a spotty storm. High 81.
Sunday
Warm and humid. High 87.
Monday
Hot and humid. High 90.
Tuesday
Sunny and a storm with a high of 89.
Wednesday
Hazy, hot and humid with a high of 87.
Thursday
Still a chance of showers. High 86.
