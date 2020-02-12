AccuWeather: Spotty showers ahead of evening storms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be spotty showers throughout the day Friday before a line of strong to severe thunderstorms north and west of the city.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Balmy breeze with a high of 79.
Saturday
Early showers with a high of 82.
Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 72.
Monday
Cool start to June with a high of 69.
Tuesday
Still cool with a high of 72.
Wednesday
Thunder threat with a high of 74.
Thursday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 76.
