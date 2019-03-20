AccuWeather: Spring arrives this evening

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high near 53.
Thursday
It will be an AccuWeather Alert day with heavy rain in the afternoon hours and a high of 50.
Friday
Partly sunny and blustery with a high near 51.
Saturday
Clearing and brisk, high of 45.
Sunday
Turning milder with a high near 60.
Monday
Chance of showers, with a high of 56.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
