AccuWeather: Spring arrives this evening

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York area will have a mild start for the official arrival of spring at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday.



Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high near 53.

Thursday
It will be an AccuWeather Alert day with heavy rain in the afternoon hours and a high of 50.

Friday
Partly sunny and blustery with a high near 51.

Saturday
Clearing and brisk, high of 45.

Sunday
Turning milder with a high near 60.

Monday

Chance of showers, with a high of 56.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

