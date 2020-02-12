weather

AccuWeather: Sunnier and not as cold

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be sunny and a little warmer with temperatures reaching the low-50s.

Thursday
Near normal. High of 51.

Friday
Shower chance with a high of 50.

Saturday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Soaking rain with a high of 47.

Sunday
Stray shower with a high of 44.

Monday
Storm offshore possible with a high of 44.

Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 42.

Wednesday
More sunshine with a high of 45.



