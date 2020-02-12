NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be sunny and a little warmer with temperatures reaching the low-50s.
RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service
Thursday
Near normal. High of 51.
Friday
Shower chance with a high of 50.
Saturday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Soaking rain with a high of 47.
Sunday
Stray shower with a high of 44.
Monday
Storm offshore possible with a high of 44.
Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 42.
Wednesday
More sunshine with a high of 45.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Sunnier and not as cold
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News