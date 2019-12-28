Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny to start

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect some sun to start on Sunday, then it will be turning cloudy with rain and drizzle arriving during the afternoon. Precipitation should stay light during the daylight hours but expect a soaking Sunday night into Monday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Sunday

Sun to start, with a high of 46.

Monday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 44.

Tuesday
Cloudy with a high of 47.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun to start off 2020, with a high of 44.

Thursday
Sun and clouds with a high of 47.

Friday
PM rain with a high of 49.

Saturday
AM rain with a high of 49.

