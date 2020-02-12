weather

AccuWeather: Thunderstorms and strong wind possible by afternoon

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- An active day is shaping up for Thursday -- thunderstorms and strong winds are possible by the afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos

Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather forecast for the tri-state area and it's an Accuweather Alert Day tomorrow!


Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for showers and a windy afternoon with a high of 60.

Friday
Cooler blend with a high of 52.

Saturday
Breezy blend with a high of 55.

Sunday
Dry during the day with a high of 58.

Monday
Mild but wet with a high of 66.

Tuesday
Showers possible with a high of 61.

Wednesday
Cloudy to partly sunny with a high of 56.



Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Warmer weather, humidity and the coronavirus
Scenes of beautiful Spring around New York City
Spring equinox 2020: Everything to know
Monday super moon will be one of 2020's closest, biggest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New CDC guidance for essential workers during coronavirus
New Jersey Transit conductor, 62, dies from coronavirus
'We are bending the curve,' Cuomo says after NY's deadliest day
Jobless claims report Thursday could hit 7 million or higher
Cardi B, Fashion Nova donating $1 million to struggling families
Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton scandal, dies at 70
2 nurses die of coronavirus in Suffolk County
Show More
African-Americans in CT twice more likely to be infected: Lamont
Queens hospital worker, mother of twins, dies from COVID-19
Outcry over racial data grows as coronavirus slams black Americans
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
Social distancing putting a stop to Passover tradition in NY
More TOP STORIES News