AccuWeather: Breezy blend for Marathon Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be sunny to partly cloudy and breezy. For the start of the TCS New York City Marathon, it will be 44 degrees with a west wind of 7-14mph.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Breezy blend for Marathon Sunday with a high of 52.

Monday
Mostly sunny with a high of 54.

Tuesday

Milder mix with a high of 61.

Wednesday

Cooler sunshine with a high of 55.

Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 54.

Friday
Brisk and colder with a high of 44

Saturday

Chilly blend with a high of 42.

