Tropical Storm Laura and another storm could threaten the Gulf coast next week

For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tropical Storm Laura formed in the Atlantic while another system threatened to develop into Tropical Storm Marco. Both could track toward the Gulf Coast, possibly as hurricanes, the National Hurricane Center said.The new tropical storm was centered about 210 miles (335 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands Friday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph). It was heading west at 18 mph (30 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.The forecast track shows the storm likely to skirt or hit Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba en route to a Wednesday collision with the U.S. Gulf Coast as a hurricane, though both the force and track were still uncertain.It was expected to dump heavy rains along the way, causing threats of flooding.Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 14 was veering to the northwest after nearing the Honduran coast and forecasters said they expected it to gain force before hitting the tip of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night, possibly at or near hurricane force.A hurricane watch was in effect for the strip of coast containing Tulum, Playa del Carmen and Cancun, as well as Cozumel island. From there, the long-term forecast track would carry it to the U.S. Gulf Coast, perhaps Texas or Louisiana, by Tuesday or Wednesday.Forecasters said it was likely to reach hurricane force over the Gulf of Mexico, but slip back to tropical storm force before reaching the U.S., though the outlook was uncertain. En route, it's likely to soak flood-prone eastern Honduras, the Cayman Islands and parts of the Yucatan. On Friday morning, it was centered about 165 miles (270 kilometers) east of the Honduran resort island of Roatan, with 35 mph (55 kph) winds. It was headed northwest at 14mph (22 kph).According to NOAA's official records going back to 1851, there is no record of two hurricanes at the exact same time in the Gulf of Mexico.There have been cases of two tropical cyclones in the Gulf at the same time. The last time that happened was 1959.