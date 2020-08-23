Half a million people people told to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Laura

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6388056" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Hurricane Warning is now in effect along the western Louisiana and eastern Texas coast after Laura strengthened to hurricane status Tuesday morning. A Tropical Storm Warning is

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6387673" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Businesses on Galveston Island are boarding up and preparing for the storm surge amid voluntary evacuation orders.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6191161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6191161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Hurricane Warning is now in effect along the western Louisiana and eastern Texas coast after Laura strengthened to hurricane status Tuesday. A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for Houston.The storm is expected to grow into a supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds up of 115 mph and a storm surge that could swamp entire towns.In the largest U.S. evacuation of the pandemic, more than half a million people were ordered to flee the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater miles inland.The National Hurricane Center projected that Laura would draw energy from warm Gulf waters and become a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday, with winds of around 115 mph (185 kph). The strengthening may slow or stop just before landfall, forecasters said.Laura became a hurricane at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, with sustained winds of 75 mph.More than 385,000 residents were told to flee the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, and another 200,000 were ordered to leave low-lying Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana, where forecasters said as much as 13 feet (3.96 meters) of storm surge topped by waves could submerge whole communities.Landfall is forecast to be somewhere along the Louisiana/Texas border, but the track could shift further west. As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, the area just outside Houston has been placed under a Hurricane Watch."We're only going to dodge the bullet so many times. And the current forecast for Laura has it focused intently on Louisiana," Gov. John Bel Edwards told a news briefing.Shrimp trawlers and fishing boats were tied up in a Louisiana harbor ahead of the storms. Red flags warned swimmers away from the pounding surf. Both in-person classes and virtual school sessions were canceled in some districts. In Port Arthur Texas, Mayor Thurman Bartie warned that unless the forecast changes and pushes Laura's landfall farther east, he will ask the city's more than 54,000 residents to evacuate starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday."If you decide to stay, you're staying on your own," Bartie said. Officials in Houston asked residents to prepare supplies in case they lose power for a few days or need to evacuate homes along the coast."We are battle-tested. We are ready to deal with this situation as well," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday.State emergencies were declared in Louisiana and Mississippi, and shelters were being opened with cots set farther apart, among other measures designed to curb coronavirus infections.Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River on Monday evening and weakened to a Tropical Depression with sustained winds of 35 mph.As Marco continued to collapse Monday, the National Hurricane Center canceled all tropical storm watches and warnings.As Marco was on its deathbed, the National Hurricane Center issued its first storm watches for Laura. Forecasters posted a hurricane watch from Port Bolivar, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana, a tropical storm watch from Port Bolivar to San Luis Pass, Texas, and from Morgan City to the mouth of the Mississippi, where a collapsing Marco hovered.Much of the region was also put under a storm surge watch. Forecasters warned of storm surge as high as 11 feet in western Louisiana. Add to that 4 to 10 inches of rain expected when Laura arrives starting late Wednesday.By late afternoon, Marco clung to 40 mph (65 kmh) winds away from its pulled-apart center. Forecasters predicted it would no longer be a tropical storm by the end of the night.A Hurricane Watch was in effect for the western Louisiana and eastern Texas coastlines Tuesday after Laura killed at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti and knocked out power and caused flooding in the two nations that share the island of Hispaniola.The deaths reportedly included a 10-year-old girl whose home was hit by a tree and a mother and young son who were crushed by a collapsing wall.Tuesday morning, businesses on Galveston Island were boarding up and preparing for the storm surge amid voluntary evacuation orders ahead of Laura.Those orders could be expanded as families make their way inland."We call for all residents that are contemplating evacuating or leaving the island... we request they leave now," said Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Craig Brown. "If they hold, we would request they prepare so if we call for a mandatory evacuation, they can leave in a very short period of time."At the beach, amenities at beach parks closed at 5 p.m. Monday, and workers removed all trash cans and life guard stands."We want to make sure the beaches are clean and clear so we can focus on other stuff when the actual event starts," said Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis.Red flags warned swimmers away from the pounding surf. Both in-person classes and virtual school sessions required because of the coronavirus pandemic were canceled in some districts. A food bank that has been twice as busy as normal since March providing meals to people affected by the pandemic prepared to shut down for a few days because of the weather, but not before distributing a last round of provisions to the needy."We're very tired," said Lawrence DeHart, director of Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank in Houma. State emergencies were declared in Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of both Marco and Laura, and shelters were being opened with cots set farther apart, among other measures designed to curb infections."The virus is not concerned that we have hurricanes coming, and so it's not going to take any time off and neither can we," Edwards said.The double punch comes just days before the Aug. 29 anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which breached the levees in New Orleans, flattened much of the Mississippi coast and killed as many as 1,800 people.August Creppel, chief of the United Houma Nation, was worried about the group's 17,000 members, spread out over six parishes along the Louisiana coast. He took part in a ceremony Saturday at the Superdome in New Orleans that included Native American singing and prayers to commemorate the hurricane's 15th anniversary."We know our people are going to get hit. We just don't know who yet," said Creppel, who has been in contact with the Red Cross to get supplies once the weather eases. For the residents of the Louisiana coast, "they're certainly lucky that Marco is not worse than it is," said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. "This will come and go, and they can get ready for Laura. That'll be the main attraction."On the Louisiana coast at Holly Beach in an area nicknamed the "Cajun Riviera," Eric Monceaux was frantically packing what he could take with him. Hit first by Hurricane Rita in 2005 and again by Ike in 2008, he does not plan to come back if Laura does its worse."That would be strike three," he said. "I'm 62, and I gave it two strikes. The third one is 'strike three, you're out' like a baseball game." Closer to New Orleans In Belle Chasse, Chris Leopold stocked up on propane at a hardware store after a weekend spent getting ready for rough weather. "You pick up everything off the ground, bring in what you can, tie down any boats you have, empty your refrigerator, cut the power, cut the water and say your prayers on the way out," he said.