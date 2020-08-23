Hurricane Laura Live: Catastrophic storm pounds Gulf Coast after Category 4 landfall

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6390998" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hurricane Laura intensified to a dangerous Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds on Wednesday.

Views of Hurricane Laura taken from @Space_Station today. Stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/KwVvRLA15m — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) August 26, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2341328" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What makes a tropical storm different from any other storm to begin with?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6191161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Hurricane Laura is pounding the Gulf Coast with ferocious wind, torrential rains and rising seawater after it roared ashore overnight over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border as a life-threatening Category 4 storm.The National Hurricane Center said the storm, which intensified rapidly Wednesday before plowing into land with sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph), came ashore at 1 a.m. CDT near Cameron, a 400-person community about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of the Texas border.As of 4:30 a.m., the storm had weakened to a Category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph. Laura is forecast to weaken rapidly and become a tropical storm later today."Potentially catastrophic impacts will continue," forecasters said in an ominous warning.Authorities had ordered coastal residents to evacuate, but not everyone did in an area that was devastated by Rita in 2005."There are some people still in town and people are calling the building but there ain't no way to get to them," Tony Guillory, president of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, said early Thursday morning over the phone as he hunkered down in a Lake Charles government building that was shaking from the storm.Guillory said he hopes those stranded can be rescued later Thursday but he fears that blocked roads, downed power lines and flooding could delay that process.With more than 290,000 homes and businesses without power in the two states, near-constant lightning provided the only light for some.Officials said search and rescue missions would begin as soon as conditions allowed, along with damage assessments.The National Hurricane Center kept raising its estimate of Laura's storm surge, from 10 feet just a couple of days ago to twice that size - a height that forecasters said would be especially deadly.A Category 4 hurricane can cause damage so catastrophic that power outages may last for months in places, and wide areas could be uninhabitable for weeks or months.The threat of such devastation posed a new disaster-relief challenge for a government already straining to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Among the parts of Louisiana that were under evacuation orders were areas turning up high rates of positive COVID-19 tests."Heed the advice of your local authorities. If they tell you to go, go! Your life depends on it today," said Joel Cline, tropical program coordinator at the National Weather Service. "It's a serious day and you need to listen to them."On Twitter, President Donald Trump also urged coastal residents to heed local officials. Hurricane warnings were issued from San Luis Pass, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, and reached inland for 200 miles (322 kilometers).Storm surge warnings were in effect from Freeport, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River. Forecasters said storm surge topped by waves could submerge entire towns. Water was already rising in the small Louisiana community of Holly Beach in the imperiled Cameron Parish, which forecasters have warned would be part of the Gulf of Mexico after the storm came ashore.Edwards lamented that the impending storm meant suspension of community testing for COVID-19 at a crucial time - as elementary and secondary schools in Louisiana are opening and students are returning to college campuses."We're basically going to be blind for this week," Edwards said, referring to the lack of testing.Early Thursday, Laura was centered about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west-northwest of Lake Charles and moving north at 15 mph (24 kph). Its winds had weakened slightly to 130 mph (210 kph) since making landfall.More than 580,000 coastal residents were under orders to flee in the largest evacuation since the coronavirus pandemic began and many did, filling hotels and sleeping in cars since officials didn't want to open mass shelters and worsen the spread of COVID-19.But in Cameron Parish, where Laura came ashore, officials said at least 150 people refused pleas to leave and planned to weather the storm in everything from elevated homes to recreational vehicles. The result could be deadly since forecasters said the parish could be completely covered by ocean water."It's a very sad situation," said Ashley Buller, assistant director of emergency preparedness. "We did everything we could to encourage them to leave."Becky Clements, 56, didn't take chances; she evacuated from Lake Charles after hearing that it could take a direct hit. With memories of the destruction almost 15 years ago by Hurricane Rita, she and her family found an Airbnb hundreds of miles inland."The devastation afterward in our town and that whole corner of the state was just awful," Clements recalled Wednesday. "Whole communities were washed away, never to exist again."