Marco weakens back to Tropical Storm while Laura batters Cuba

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Marco weakened back to a tropical storm on Sunday night, with sustained winds of 70 mph. Moving NNW at 12 mph and the center is about 185 miles from the Louisiana coast.It would be the first time two hurricanes appear in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously, according to records dating to at least 1900, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.A hurricane warning was issued for coastal Louisiana, which Hurricane Katrina pummeled in August 2005. The projected tracks from the U.S. National Hurricane Center pointed to both storms being together in the Gulf on Monday, with Marco hitting Louisiana's coast around midday and Laura making landfall in the same general area Wednesday.Cities such as New Orleans and Biloxi, Mississippi are under a Tropical Storm Warning.Marco is back to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 70 mph. Moving NNW at 12 mph and the center is about 185 miles from the LA coast. Marco could make landfall sometime Monday afternoon or evening. New warnings were added Sunday morning - including a storm surge warning from Morgan City, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and a hurricane warning from Morgan City to the mouth of the Pearl River. A tropical storm warning included Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana, and metropolitan New Orleans. Storm surge up to 6 feet (2 meters) was forecast for parts of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, who declared a state of emergency Friday, asked President Donald Trump for a federal emergency declaration.Tropical Storm Laura strengthened on Sunday evening, sustained winds now at 65 mph. It is moving WNW at 21 mph and the center is currently about 125 miles SE of Camaguey, Cuba. Potential Gulf Coast impacts are still several days away with this storm so too early to really talk details and just have to monitor latest track guidance."The cumulative impact of these storms will likely have much of Louisiana facing tropical storm/hurricane force impacts for a much longer period of time than it would with any one hurricane," he wrote. People in Louisiana headed to stores to stock up on food, water and other supplies. Raymond Monday of Gretna, though, had only a generator on his cart at Sam's Club. "We've got a freezer full of food" at home, along with large containers of water, he said. Both storms were expected to bring 3 to 6 inches (8 to 15 centimeters) of rain to areas they were passing over or near, threatening flooding. The hurricane center said the storms were not expected to interact as the region faces an unusually active hurricane season. "We are in unprecedented times," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said at a news conference Saturday as he declared a state of emergency. "We are dealing with not only two potential storms in the next few hours, we are also dealing with COVID-19."