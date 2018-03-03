NOR'EASTER

Nor'easter pulverizes Tri-state, claiming lives, damaging property

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on storm damage in Westchester County.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
People across the Tri-state area are spending their Saturday recovering from the nor'easter that slammed the East Coast Friday.

The massive nor'easter brought high winds, significant snow, heavy rain and coastal flooding to the Atlantic Coast, from New England to Virginia. The storm claimed the lives of at least five people, including an 11-year-old boy from Putnam County.
PHOTOS: Damage, chaos caused by savage nor'easter


Nationwide, the storm left 1.6 million customers without power, and in the Tri-state, tens of thousands still remain without power.

In New York City, Queens was probably hit the hardest, especially the borough's northeastern neighborhoods.

Trees and utility lines were brought down, closing streets and knocking out service to many customers.

A young woman on York College's campus in Jamaica was hospitalized by a falling tree, and another woman was trapped inside her vehicle after a tree fell onto it in Jamaica Estates, Queens.

Long Island residents on the coast should expect to see moderate flooding. The area, however, is most affected by nasty storm damage.

For example, the wind took down two power poles in Massapequa along Sunrise Highway.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathernor'easterNew York CityNassau CountySuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOR'EASTER
Exclusive: ConEd altered plan to bury lines prior to storms
Con Ed offering bill reductions after March nor'easters
At least 3 fatalities as a result of nor'easter's snow
Nor'easter impact on mass transit, travel
Heartwarming moment during snowball fight between kids, NYPD
More nor'easter
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
More Weather
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News