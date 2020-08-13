weather

Tropical Storm Kyle forms off east coast, Josephine in the Atlantic

Tropical Tracker: Josephine and Kyle
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tropical Storm Kyle formed off the east coast on Friday while Josephine continued to trek west-northwest in the open Atlantic. Neither storm is expected to impact land.

The National Hurricane Center said Kyle was centered off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland just before 5:00 p.m.

It's moving east-northeastward with maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Slight strengthening is possible over the next 24 hours. Kyle is forecast to become post-tropical by late Sunday or early Monday.

Meanwhile, the center of Josephine is expected to pass to the northeast of the Leeward Islands over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is possible during the next 24 hours.


