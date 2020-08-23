Tropical Storm Laura Live Update: 4 dead in Louisiana; Trump to visit

Flooding rainfall and damaging winds spread inland over central and northern Louisiana, where the storm made landfall eleven hours earlier as a Category 4 storm.
Communities along the Gulf Coast experienced high water levels in the wake of Laura, the strongest storm to hit the U.S. this year. More than 700,000 people in Louisiana and Texas were without power Thursday afternoon, according to the website PowerOutage.Us, which tracks utility reports. National Weather Service officials said the remnants of Hurricane Laura could spawn tornadoes and cause flash flooding in parts of Arkansas and Tennessee.
Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed four deaths in Louisiana from trees falling on residences. The deaths happened in Vernon, Jackson and Acadia Parishes.
Trump to visit the Gulf
After a fundraiser, President Trump took a short drive to FEMA headquarters in Washington for a briefing on Hurricane Laura, where officials briefed him about the damage and federal response so far. Trump said he had considered delaying his RNC acceptance speech tonight but ultimately didn't have to.
"It turned out we got a little bit lucky," he said. "It was very big, it was very powerful, but it passed quickly."
He said he'll visit the Gulf Coast "very shortly," likely on either Saturday afternoon or Sunday. The visit would include Texas and Louisiana and potentially an additional stop, he said.
Chemical plant fire in Louisiana
A large chemical fire has sent a dangerous cloud over Lake Charles, Louisiana, hours after the eye of Hurricane Laura passed directly over the city. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the fire was burning Thursday morning just outside the city, and he's advising storm survivors to shelter in place. Edwards tweeted that people "in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area" should close their windows and doors and turn off their air conditioning units.
Teen killed in Louisisana
Gov. John Bel Edwards said the first fatality from Hurricane Laura in Louisiana was a 14-year-old girl who died when a tree fell on her home. The governors of Louisiana and Texas say search and rescue teams are still looking, but they've found reports so far of widespread fatalities.
Where is Laura now
Damage in Louisiana
Reports are coming in from people who rode out Hurricane Laura in Louisiana. Brett Geymann lives in Moss Bluff, just north of Lake Charles, and said the eye of the storm passed directly over them. He says his house survived but every other building, structure and tree on his property is gone. Geymann says his family's OK but "there's destruction all around" them. He says "It looks like 1,000 tornadoes" came through, with some houses "totally gone." Drone video in the Lake Charles area shows water surrounding homes with large parts of their roofs peeled off, hotels with rooms exposed and giant trees uprooted.
Help from the Tri-State
Early Thursday morning, a task force from Wall Township, New Jersey, was already on the way, and Eyewitness News was there as the convoy of trucks rolled out, en route to Baton Rouge. The search and rescue team is highly skilled and trained to respond to federal emergencies, and the same team was dispatched last year to provide relief during Hurricane Dorian.
Forecasters expected a weakened Laura to cause widespread flash flooding in states far from the coast. An unusual tropical storm warning was issued as far north as Little Rock, where forecasters expected gusts of 50 mph (80 kph) and a deluge of rain through Friday.
Laura will quickly track to the east coast by the weekend. We could see some storms on Saturday. Check the latest AccuWeather forecast here.
The storm was so powerful that it could regain strength after turning east and reaching the Atlantic Ocean, potentially threatening the densely populated Northeast.
