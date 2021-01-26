Wintry mix in Tri-State area causes headaches on roadways

A car headed southbound on the Palisades Parkway in Rockland County went off the slick road and overturned.
The incident happened near exit 16 in Stony Point.
Officials say the driver, who had minor injuries, was the only passenger.
Another major roadway that was covered with snow was the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester County.
Slick and snow-covered Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester. Take it slow. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/7Afm0N2T3h— Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) January 26, 2021
The New York State Thruway Authority even warned about slick spots that could slow the evening commute.
🚨❄️ There are slick spots that could slow the evening commute. Use caution if out driving and reduce your speed. Plows are out on continuous loops clearing and treating the roadway. https://t.co/BH20zzWljM— NYSThruwayAuthority (@NYSThruway) January 26, 2021
In New Jersey, one stretch of Skyline Drive in Ringwood was shut down due to an accident -- even with treated roads.
It's another reason why road crews warn to still take it easy.
Ringwood Borough Manager Scott Heck calls it "nuisance" snow.
"This is going to be a 20-hour nuisance storm and unfortunately you got to deal with at it comes," Heck said. "Different elevations of town have ice, different elevations of town have snow."
