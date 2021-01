Coronavirus News: Long Island ICU nurse wins Jeep after making blankets for patients

EMBED >More News Videos Guest host Ken Jennings paid an emotional tribute to Alex Trebek during Monday night's episode of "Jeopardy!"

EMBED >More News Videos Josh Einiger has the latest on the new mega-vaccinationa sites set to open in New York City.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

WESTBURY, New York (WABC) -- An ICU nurse on Long Island has won the Westbury Healthcare Heroes Jeep Giveaway.Ally Marcello's father says pride in his daughter's efforts to comfort patients during the COVID pandemic drove him to nominate her.The 24-year-old nurse made a blanket for a patient who lost his home due to staggering medical bills.Seeing how much the blanket meant to the patient, Marcello made others and created "I See You" blankets."I've seen more death and dying than I would ever thought I'd see in my life and it made me very emotionally distant from my patients because I felt that if I connected too much, if I cared too much it might break me and I see the blankets kinda help bring me back," Marcello said.Marcello says she's raised $10,000 to pay for materials to make even more blankets.So far, she's given out more than 200 and expanded into other states like Massachusetts.MORE COVID NEWS: Citi Field, possibly Yankee Stadium to become mega-vaccination sites