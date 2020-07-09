Coronavirus News: 20 Catholic schools in NY will not reopen in wake of pandemic, Archdiocese says

coronavirus new york

By Jeremy Murn
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Following months of canceled masses, 20 Catholic schools will not reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Archdiocese of New York announced Thursday.

The Archdiocese said in a statement that the pandemic has had a devastating financial impact on both its parishioners and the Archdiocese itself.

"Children are always the most innocent victims of any crisis, and this COVID-19 pandemic is no exception," Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolansaid. "Too many have lost parents and grandparents to this insidious virus, and now thousands will not see their beloved school again. I've kept a hopeful eye on our schools throughout this saga and my prayers are with all of the children and their families who will be affected by this sad news. Given the devastation of this pandemic, I'm grateful more schools didn't meet this fate, and that Catholic schools nearby are ready to welcome all the kids."

The following Catholic schools will not reopen:

Corpus Christi School, Manhattan

Divine Mercy School, New Windsor

Holy Family School, New Rochelle

Nativity of Our Blessed Lady School, Bronx

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-St. Benedicta School, Staten Island

Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Pelham Manor

Our Lady of Pompeii School, Manhattan

Our Lady of the Assumption School, Bronx

Sacred Heart School, Suffern

St. Ann School, Yonkers

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Shrub Oak

St. John's School, Kingsbridge, Bronx

St. Joseph-St. Thomas School, Staten Island

St. Luke School, Bronx

St. Patrick School, Bedford

St. Paul School, Yonkers

St. Peter School, Poughkeepsie

Sts. Peter & Paul School, Staten Island

Sts. Philip & James School, Bronx

St. Thomas Aquinas School, Bronx

Meanwhile, St. John School in Goshen will welcome the school communities of Sacred Heart School in Monroe and St. Stephen-St. Edward School in Warwick to its campus.

The Archdiocese said mass unemployment and continuing health concerns have resulted in families' inability to pay their current tuition and a significantly low rate of re-registration for the fall.

Additionally, months of canceled public masses and fundraising for scholarships have seen a loss of parish contributions that traditionally help support the schools.

"The reality of these schools being lost is painful, and it was only accepted reluctantly after a detailed study was conducted of their respective fiscal standing in the wake of the coronavirus public health crisis," Superintendent of Schools Michael J. Deegansaid. "I have been a Catholic school educator for more than 40 years, and could never have imagined the grave impact this pandemic has had on our schools. If more assistance is not forthcoming in the longed for HEROES Act now before Congress, I am afraid even more might close. This is a very sad day for everyone in the extended Catholic school community. I send my love and prayers to the families, teachers, principals and staff of the affected schools."

The Archdiocese expects the changes to impact approximately 2,500 students and 350 staff.

The Office of the Superintendent of Schools says it will work closely with each affected family and faculty, to help find a neighboring Catholic school for the fall.

Families can visit https://catholicschoolsny.org/announcements for more information.

