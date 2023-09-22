WATCH LIVE

What's up this weekend? Events for September 23 and 24

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, September 22, 2023 10:52AM
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of September 23 and 24? We have a great list:

Latin Night Market

Friday, September 22, 4 p.m.

Dyckman Plaza and Inwood Park

https://www.maschospitalitygroup.com/latinnightmarket

Green Meadows Farm Corn Fest

Saturday & Sunday, September 23 and 24, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Aviator Sports Center in Brooklyn

https://greenmeadowsfarmbrooklyn.com/special-events/#September

Paws on Parade

Saturday, September 23 11 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. (Rain Date: Sunday, September 24)

Bryant Park

https://museumofthedog.org/calendar/month#popup1-paws-on-parade-2023Sept23

Annual Queens Irish Heritage Festival

Saturday, September 23 2-5 p.m.

Hunter's Point South Park

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-queens-irish-heritage-festival-tickets-706182349417?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Global Citizen Fest

Saturday, September 23

https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/

