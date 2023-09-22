What's up this weekend? Events for September 23 and 24

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of September 23 and 24? We have a great list:
Latin Night Market
Friday, September 22, 4 p.m.
Dyckman Plaza and Inwood Park
https://www.maschospitalitygroup.com/latinnightmarket
Green Meadows Farm Corn Fest
Saturday & Sunday, September 23 and 24, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Aviator Sports Center in Brooklyn
https://greenmeadowsfarmbrooklyn.com/special-events/#September
Paws on Parade
Saturday, September 23 11 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. (Rain Date: Sunday, September 24)
Bryant Park
https://museumofthedog.org/calendar/month#popup1-paws-on-parade-2023Sept23
Annual Queens Irish Heritage Festival
Saturday, September 23 2-5 p.m.
Hunter's Point South Park
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-queens-irish-heritage-festival-tickets-706182349417?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Global Citizen Fest
Saturday, September 23
https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/
