reopen ny

Reopen NY: 132 NYC, Long Island bars cited for distancing violations

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- More than 130 bars and restaurants in the New York City area were flagged for coronavirus social distancing violations this weekend, and some have had their liquor licenses suspended.

The violations, for issues such as people crowding outside and workers not wearing masks, were handed out by a new state police and liquor authority enforcement task force inspecting establishments in the city and on Long Island, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

The state's liquor authority board met on Monday to review the violations and decided to suspend the licenses of 40 establishments in total. Last week, the board yanked 10 licenses for social distancing violations.
"We are watching is lack of compliance, particularly among young people, particularly at bars and restaurants. It's a national problem. I've said every day for weeks local governments are not doing what they need to be doing, they need to step up," Cuomo said on a conference call Monday.

The state says it has documented 240 cases of Kawasaki disease, and about 15 or so more in the past month.

"New York is not a good gauge for this because the number of cases is coming down across the board. We are seeing the numbers increase in other states where the cases are increasing," Cuomo said. "The more you look for it, the more you find it."

RELATED: Hundreds gather, crowd Queens streets without masks

RELATED: Partygoers ignore social distancing guidelines in East Village

ALSO READ: NY, NJ, CT add 10 states to mandatory quarantine list

Traveling nurses recall "It was like a medical war zone"
7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
