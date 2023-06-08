In this special edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we break down the impact of Wednesday's smoke condition across the Tri-State area.

Extra Time: If Canadian wildfires continue, what does that mean for us?

The smoke is the result of smoke drifting over from wildfires hundreds of miles away in Canada.

The low visibility has led to a some very eerie images as flights emerge from the gloom and land at LaGuardia Airport. It created an odd orange glow as planes lined up on the runway, waiting for takeoff.

Delays mounted throughout the day at all three airports, with controllers holding flights at their depaerture points.

Air quality in New Jersey

Over in New Jersey, the unhealthy smoke also led many schools to cancel outdoor activities. Governor Phil Murphy asked residents with medical conditions to stay indoors. In fact, he closed state offices early on Wednesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is warning that these wildfire conditions could continue for months. So, what does that mean for us?

Dr. Robert Laumbach, an air quality expert at Rutgers University, joined 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' with more on the potential impact of prolonged wildfire conditions in Canada.

