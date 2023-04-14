Extra Time: Wildfires continue to burn in Rockland County, West Milford

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have more on the growing threat of brush fires across the Tri-State area.

The latest broke out in Rockland County, where first responders evacuated homes in Congers as the flames burned quickly toward property. They also broke out in Stony Point and Haverstraw.

Officials believe sparks generated by a freight train passing near dry and fire prone grass caused the fire to spread.

Eyewitness News reporter Morgan Norwood was in Congers with the latest.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, firefighters continued to work on containing a wildfire West Milford. That fire started on Wednesday and is now 65% contained after burning more than 970 acres.

New Jersey reporter Anthony Johnson covered the latest on that fire.

Here are the other major headlines from Friday's show:

NYC police-involved shootings

The NYPD is in its first full day of investigations into three separate police shootings in New York City on Thursday. Police say they had no choice but to shoot in the three incidents, and officials say the confrontations in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx share a key detail. Police said in press conferences after all three shootings that officers gave commands to drop the weapons but the suspects did not comply.

Supreme Court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill

The Supreme Court said Friday it was temporarily keeping in place federal rules for use of an abortion drug, while it takes time to more fully consider the issues raised in a court challenge. In an order signed by Justice Samuel Alito, the court put a five-day pause on the fast-moving case so the justices can decide whether lower court rulings restricting the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the drug, mifepristone, should be allowed to take effect in the short term.

Bernie Sanders lends support to striking Rutgers faculty members

Friday marks the fifth day of the Rutgers University strike and union members are now getting some high-profile support.

"What you are doing is enormously important and is inspiring workers in higher education all across this country. Thank you for helping lead the way for decent wages and working conditions on our college campuses," Senator Bernie Sanders said.

Demonstrations have been held at all three campuses in New Brunswick, Newark, and Camden since Monday.

