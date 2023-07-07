Substation fire knocks out power in Wildwood area; some service restored

Tens of thousands of customers in the Wildwood, New Jersey area are without electricity after a substation fire caused a power outage on Friday.

WILDWOOD, New Jersey -- Thousands of customers in the Wildwood, New Jersey area were without electricity after a substation fire caused a power outage on Friday.

Atlantic City Electric said more than 24,000 customers were initially impacted, but said as of 8:30 p.m. Friday the power was back on for approximately 8,000 customers.

Approximately 15,000 customers are expected to have power back later Friday evening, Atlantic City Electric said.

The company says the Lake Avenue substation in Wildwood had to be de-energized after a fire around 12 p.m. Friday.

The outage is impacting customers in Wildwood and Wildwood Crest.

"Saw the smoke, a lot of heavy black smoke, when it happened - sitting at my desk working, and next thing you know the neighborhood's inundated with fire trucks ambulances and cop cars," said Jim Schuhl of Wildwood.

The fire has been contained, Atlantic City Electric said. The cause is not yet known.

"We understand how disruptive this can be, we are working as quickly and safely as we can to restore service," the company said in a statement.

The North Wildwood Community Center at North 900 Central Avenue is open as a cooling station for anyone who needs to use it.

Wildwood police said drivers should use caution as some traffic lights may be down.