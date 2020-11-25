Traffic

Driver killed in violent, multi-vehicle crash in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One driver was killed in a three-car crash in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning.

The vehicles collided in the 600 block of Grand Street in Williamsburg at around 1:15 a.m.

One of the vehicles jumped the sidewalk and struck a tree.

One of the drivers was killed.

The other occupants of the cars were being treated for various injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

No charges have been filed.

