5-year-old boy recovering after 3-story fall out Bronx window

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Vyse Avenue in the Charlotte Gardens section, where police responded to a 911 call of a child injured.
When officers arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy with minor laceration to his head.
Upon further investigation, the child fell out of a third floor window.
He was transported to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.
At this point, the circumstances regarding his fall are unknown.
It is unclear if any criminality is involved, but there are no arrests at this time.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
The incident comes a week after 3-year-old Daniel Galeas died after falling out of a window in Harlem.
