Bryant Park's Winter Village returns this year -- with changes

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will kick off Oct. 30 and will go until March 7, 2021.
Visitors can expect many of the same holiday traditions and winter festivities -- but of course some changes will be made this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED | Thanksgiving gatherings pose a high COVID risk, Dr. Fauci says
The free ice skating rink will be open daily, but this year, reservations and skate rentals must be made in advance online. Fewer skaters will be allowed on the ice at a time to help limit capacity. Additional protocols will be put in place to sanitize high-touch surfaces and rental equipment.
The open-air holiday shops will be open daily through Jan. 3. The market will be reconfigured into a new layout with fewer shops to allow for more spacious walkways.
Additionally, four NYC minority-owned businesses will have the chance to showcase their products in a rent-free booth as part of the shops this year.
Face coverings will be required.
Officials say this year's list of holiday market merchants and dining options will be announced over the coming days.
ALSO READ | No sitting on Santa's lap this year due to COVID-19
MORE NEWS: Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: