A pedestrian was fatally struck by a mini school bus in Kew Gardens, Queens, Tuesday morning, officials said.The woman, in her 50s or 60s, was struck by a vehicle making a left turn at the intersection of Kew Gardens Road and 82nd Road just after 7 a.m.Officials said she was pronounced dead at the scene.Three children were on the bus at the time but no injuries were reported.No criminality is suspected, but the crash is under investigation.----------