69-year-old woman in critical condition after hit-and-run with bicyclist in Chinatown

A 69-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a bicyclist in Chinatown.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 69-year-old woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run with a bicyclist in Chinatown Tuesday evening.

The woman was crossing Grand Street when she was struck by a bicyclist riding through the intersection at Christie Street.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital.

The bicyclist fled the scene.

Surveillance video captured the accident.

No arrests have been made. Investigators have not released further information about the suspect or the victim at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

