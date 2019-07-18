Woman sexually abused while sleeping in car in Bay Ridge

By Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who sexually abused a woman sleeping in her car in Brooklyn.

Police released video of the suspect.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. on July 5th.

The NYPD says the victim was sleeping in the front seat of a car at 83rd Street and 4th Avenue, when the suspect reached through an open window and sexually abused her.

He was last spotted running into an apartment building on 4th Avenue.

The person wanted for questioning is described as white man, 40-50 years old, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

