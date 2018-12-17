Woman slashes fellow bus rider in Bronx who tried to pet her dog, police say

Joe Torres reports on a face slashing on a bus in the Bronx

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police say a woman slashed a fellow bus rider in the face after she tried to pet her dog.

The incident was reported Monday on an MTA bus near East 149th Street and Morris Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities said the two women were on a bus and one lady was holding a dog.

When the other lady went to pet the dog, police say the dog owner apparently got mad and slashed the woman in the face.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital across the street with four slash wounds but is expected to be OK.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Surveillance video shows the suspect holding a dog and running away from the bus after the incident:
Surveillance video shows the suspect wanted in a slashing on a Bronx bus.


A witness said the suspect got into a taxi and took off from the scene.

