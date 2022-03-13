pedestrian struck

Woman walking her dog on path in Claremont Park struck by reckless driver who fled the scene on foot

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman is in critical condition after a reckless driver hit her while she was walking her dog in a park in the Bronx.

A 58-year-old woman was walking her dog on a pedestrian path in Claremont Park Saturday morning when an out of control driver struck her on the path.



Twenty-one-year-old Becan Floyd was driving a stolen 2017 Nissan Altima, and hopped the curb striking a small tree before hitting the woman and her dog, according to police.

The woman was dragged by the car before Floyd reversed and tried to flee the scene exiting the park at East 170 Street and Clay Avenue.

The driver struck two other cars while driving away and then abandoned his car in an attempt to flee on foot.

He was arrested shortly afterwards and charged with assault, criminal possession of stolen property and reckless endangerment.

The woman is at Lincoln Hospital with severe trauma to her head and torso.

