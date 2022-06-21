Couple followed home, carjacked, husband shot in New Jersey

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, outside a home on Kline Boulevard in Woodbridge.
Authorities say the husband and wife, who were returning home, were followed into their driveway by a red Toyota Rav-4 with two men inside.
They say the passenger exited the Rav-4, brandished a handgun, and demanded the keys to the victims' vehicle.
The husband resisted, and a physical struggle ensued.
The suspect fired one shot at the husband, striking him the arm.
The suspect then fled the scene in the Rav-4.
The husband was transported to Robert Wood University Hospital for treatment.
The shooter was described as a thin Black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbridge police at 732-634-7700.
