Couple followed home, carjacked, husband shot in New Jersey

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was shot trying to fight off carjackers who had followed him and his wife home in New Jersey, according to police.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, outside a home on Kline Boulevard in Woodbridge.

Authorities say the husband and wife, who were returning home, were followed into their driveway by a red Toyota Rav-4 with two men inside.

They say the passenger exited the Rav-4, brandished a handgun, and demanded the keys to the victims' vehicle.

The husband resisted, and a physical struggle ensued.

The suspect fired one shot at the husband, striking him the arm.

The suspect then fled the scene in the Rav-4.

The husband was transported to Robert Wood University Hospital for treatment.

The shooter was described as a thin Black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbridge police at 732-634-7700.

