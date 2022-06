Couple followed home, carjacked, husband shot in New Jersey

EMBED >More News Videos Nine people were shot, one of them fatally, when gunfire erupted in Harlem overnight. The victim who died was a college basketball star. Sonia Rincon has more on the story and reaction from family.

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was shot trying to fight off carjackers who had followed him and his wife home in New Jersey, according to police.It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, outside a home on Kline Boulevard in Woodbridge.Authorities say the husband and wife, who were returning home, were followed into their driveway by a red Toyota Rav-4 with two men inside.They say the passenger exited the Rav-4, brandished a handgun, and demanded the keys to the victims' vehicle.The husband resisted, and a physical struggle ensued.The suspect fired one shot at the husband, striking him the arm.The suspect then fled the scene in the Rav-4.The husband was transported to Robert Wood University Hospital for treatment.The shooter was described as a thin Black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbridge police at 732-634-7700.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.