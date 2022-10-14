1 dead in wrong-way crash on Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead after another wrong-way crash early Friday morning and police are now investigating the driver.

The 23-year-old driver was headed the wrong way on the Gowanus Expressway in Bay Ridge when he crashed into the guard rail near the Fort Hamilton Parkway ramp around 2:20 a.m.

The driver's 29-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Brooklyn.

Police have taken the driver into custody and are investigating whether they were driving while impaired.

The eastbound Gowanus Expressway ramp to Fort Hamilton Parkway is closed. The next available eastbound exit is at 65th Street.

The 86th Street on-ramp to the Gowanus Expressway is also closed.

Commuters should expect heavy delays on 86th Street during the morning rush hour.

