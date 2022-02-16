Murder charge in alleged intentional wrong-way crash that killed 95-year-old NJ woman

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11567136" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NJ Burkett reports from the second vigil held in as many days following the terrifying murder.

CRANBURY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman is charged with murder after police say she intentionally drove the wrong way on a New Jersey roadway and crashed into another vehicle, killing a 95-year-old passenger in that car.Police say 36-year-old Lisa Pollitt intentionally drove her car into oncoming traffic on Route 130 just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, before striking the other vehicle.The driver and passenger of the other vehicle was transported to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, where the passenger, 95-year-old Ann "Nancy" Stewart, of Monroe, died two days later.The driver, whose identity has not been released, also suffered serious injuries.Pollitt, of Cranbury, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts each of second- and third-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree obstruction.Police say the murder appears to be a random act, as Pollitt and the victims were unknown to each another.The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lindenfeld of the Cranbury Police Department at (609) 664-3244 or Detective Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-4328.----------