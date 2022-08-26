No one has come forward with the winning ticket for the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 7 and here on abc7NY.com

ILLINOIS (WABC) -- It's been nearly a month since that billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold, but the winner still hasn't claimed all that money!

Americans watched for almost a month as the Mega Millions jackpot grew into a whopping $1.34 billion.

After 29 consecutive drawings without a winner, one ticket winning ticket was finally sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois.

But so far no one has come forward with the golden ticket.

The Illinois lottery director says the winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim the money.

And since the amount is more than $250,000 the winner can choose to remain anonymous in Illinois.

The $1.34 billion prize is for players who are paid with the annuity option, which makes 30 annual payments that stretch over 29 years.

Nearly all jackpot winners choose the cash option, which is an estimated $747.2 million for this lucky winner.

The $1.34 billion jackpot was the second largest in Mega Millions history.

Back in 2018 one winning ticket was sold in South Carolina for the $1.537 billion prize.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.