Extra Time: Iowa caucuses 2024; winter storm closes in on Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, the first election of the 2024 presidential primaries begins.

After months of campaigning, town halls and debates, caucus goers in Iowa are gathering Tuesday to decide who will get the state's delegates to become the Republican nominee for president.

Hampering the turnout, though, is the weather.

It could wind up being the coldest caucus day on record, but Republican candidates have been urging their supporters to show up, which they have to do in person.

ABC's Reena Roy is in Des Moines with the latest.

Tri-State gears up for winter storm

The frigid temps aren't just freezing Iowa, as New York City is gearing up for what could see its 700-day snowless streak come to end on Tuesday.

Forecasters say an approaching front could bring up to three inches of snow to the area.

The National Weather Service issued a winter threat advisory for all five boroughs starting Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.

While it won't be the storm of the century, this forecast could make history if it snaps a nearly two-year snow drought brought about by climate change.

Meteorologist Jeff Smith joins to share the timing on approaching winter storm.

Migrants rush to get proper paperwork to navigate new curfew

The Adams administration is imposing curfews on at a handful of migrant centers across the city, after neighbors complained asylum seekers

were panhandling.

Starting Tuesday, migrants staying at some of the so-called respite centers will be required to check in each night by 11 p.m. and remain inside until 6 a.m.

This is standard protocol at homeless shelters across the city.

But as Eyewitness News reporter Dan Krauth discovered, many of the migrants didn't even know about the curfew that some may be forced to break.

