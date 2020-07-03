coronavirus long island

Reopen News: Long Island beaches draw a crowd for 4th of July weekend

By
POINT LOOKOUT, Long Island (WABC) -- If you thought COVID would keep the crowds home for the Fourth of July weekend, that was not the case at Town Park Point Lookout Beach.

The line was a good half-hour long by 10:30 on Friday morning.

The sand, while socially distanced, was filling up fast.

"As long as we keep our big blankets around - we bring the big blankets on purpose," said one beachgoer.

As for the water, it was looking calm, but that has not been the case in recent days. Just 2 weeks ago, about a half a mile away, lifeguards from the Town of Hempstead saved 5 people from dangerous rip currents.

"They were extremely panicked. They think they're going to die, never been in a situation like this in their life," lifeguard Harrison Weitz said.

Much to think about, but the sun and sand are worth the effort for most.

"So people are coming early. The beach access is limited to town and Nassau residents right now," Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said.

If the beach is not for you, county pools were also opening for the holiday weekend.

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
