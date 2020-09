Reopen News: 9/11 Museum in NYC reopens to public

EMBED >More News Videos It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 9/11 Memorial Museum reopened to the general public Saturday.The museum had been closed since March 13 due to the pandemic.On Friday, 19 years after the terror attack, family members of the victims were able to return.Visitors will notice sanitizing stations and social distancing signs throughout, and capacity will be limited to 25%.9/11 Museum opens at 10 a.m. and opens five days a week with new health and safety measures in place and ongoing operational changes to ensure a safe Museum experience.