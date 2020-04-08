coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: New York City COVID-19 deaths exceed 3,200, topping toll for 9/11 attacks

Emergency medical technicians wheel a patient into Elmhurst Hospital Center's emergency room, April 7, 2020, in Queens. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK CITY -- More people have died from the coronavirus in New York City than perished in the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center.

At least 4,000 people have been killed in the city by the virus, according to a new count released by state health officials.

The deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil killed 2,753 people in the city. Another 224 died when hijacked planes slammed into the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2001.

The coronavirus death toll has mounted over the course of just a few weeks. The city recorded its first fatality on March 13, less than two weeks after confirming its first infection.

Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
How Brooklyn kindergarten teacher is making learning special for her students
Hospitalizations and ICU patients increase, Mayor de Blasio says
