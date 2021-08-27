Teen being held in LA in connection with Queens basketball court murder of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin

Sean Brown is scheduled to appear in court in Los Angeles at 8:30 a.m. PT.
Brown is being held for extradition as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Aamir Griffin, fatally shot on a basketball court at the Baisley Park Houses in South Jamaica in October 2019.
The murder has been a high priority for the NYPD since the killing.
(Video in media player from previous report on Aamir Griffin's funeral)
Last month, renovations were unveiled in honor of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin at the basketball court where he was killed.
ALSO READ | 2 women shot in hair salon on Staten Island
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube