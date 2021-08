Teen being held in LA in connection with Queens basketball court murder of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin

EMBED >More News Videos Two women inside a hair salon were injured during a shooting on Staten Island on Wednesday afternoon.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An 18-year-old man is being held on a detainer in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Queens in 2019.Sean Brown is scheduled to appear in court in Los Angeles at 8:30 a.m. PT.Brown is being held for extradition as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Aamir Griffin, fatally shot on a basketball court at the Baisley Park Houses in South Jamaica in October 2019.The murder has been a high priority for the NYPD since the killing.(Video in media player from previous report on Aamir Griffin's funeral)Last month, renovations were unveiled in honor of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin at the basketball court where he was killed.----------