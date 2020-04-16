Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: NY Giants retired QB Eli Manning joins the ALL IN Challenge

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Many big names from the entertainment and sports worlds are coming together for the ALL IN Challenge including retired Giants QB Eli Manning.

The virtual fundraising effort is simple: celebrities offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences fans can win.

Fans just have to donate $10 to COVID-19 relief.

All donations will benefit charities including "Feeding America," "Meals On Wheels," and "No Kid Hungry."

Eli Manning got the ball rolling when he accepted his older brother Peyton's challenge and offered up the car awarded to him after he won the MVP award in Super Bowl XLVI.



Manning added that he would drive the car to the winning bidder himself and meet the winner and his or her family.

The ALL IN Challenge is being spearheaded by Michael Rubin, the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey devils.

