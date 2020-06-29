Reopen News: Alternate side parking resumes in NYC along with NY Waterway ferry service

Under the new rule taking effect today, they can sleep in Mondays and not move their cars until Thursday.
And that is the new rule for now: Alternate side street parking drops to only once a week, to the latter date on the street signs.
This came after alternate side street parking was mostly abandoned when the pandemic started.
The city is trying this new approach through the summer as the Phase 2 reopening process continues, and with Phase 3 expected to begin on July 6.
While many residents are happy they will only need to move their cars once a week now, others are concerned about the streets becoming filthy.
But Mayor Bill de Blasio says the benefits to residents will outweigh the possible drawbacks, at least for now.
"It's not fair to ask them to keep moving their cars around if it's not necessary," he said last week. "We've learned a lot in these last months about alternate side parking and what's necessary and what's not. And also, in the middle of all the struggles people are going through, I want to lighten the burden whenever I can."
Also Monday, New York Waterway is resuming modified service.
That includes ferries leaving Port Imperial in Weekhawken, New Jersey once every 20 minutes starting Monday morning.
Once the ferries arrive at West 39th Street, the company is providing free buses to take passengers east on 42nd to the 34th Street terminal and east on 50th to the 57th Street terminal.
Those ferries and buses will be operating at 50 percent capacity to maintain social distance.
Crews will be cleaning those ferries after every trip and requiring staff and passengers to wear masks.
