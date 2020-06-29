reopen nyc

Reopen News: Alternate side parking resumes in NYC along with NY Waterway ferry service

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, drivers in New York City would have to move their parked cars on Monday and Thursdays.

Under the new rule taking effect today, they can sleep in Mondays and not move their cars until Thursday.

And that is the new rule for now: Alternate side street parking drops to only once a week, to the latter date on the street signs.

This came after alternate side street parking was mostly abandoned when the pandemic started.

The city is trying this new approach through the summer as the Phase 2 reopening process continues, and with Phase 3 expected to begin on July 6.

While many residents are happy they will only need to move their cars once a week now, others are concerned about the streets becoming filthy.

But Mayor Bill de Blasio says the benefits to residents will outweigh the possible drawbacks, at least for now.

"It's not fair to ask them to keep moving their cars around if it's not necessary," he said last week. "We've learned a lot in these last months about alternate side parking and what's necessary and what's not. And also, in the middle of all the struggles people are going through, I want to lighten the burden whenever I can."

Also Monday, New York Waterway is resuming modified service.

That includes ferries leaving Port Imperial in Weekhawken, New Jersey once every 20 minutes starting Monday morning.

Once the ferries arrive at West 39th Street, the company is providing free buses to take passengers east on 42nd to the 34th Street terminal and east on 50th to the 57th Street terminal.

Those ferries and buses will be operating at 50 percent capacity to maintain social distance.

Crews will be cleaning those ferries after every trip and requiring staff and passengers to wear masks.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey

Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirusferrycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicnyc ferrycoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomoparkingalternate side
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
Coronavirus Updates: NJ indoor shopping malls reopen
Coronavirus Updates: NY records lowest deaths since March 15
St. Patrick's Cathedral holds first public mass since March
Tiempo: NYC Pride March and Latino summer youth programs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 slashed near Stonewall Inn, capping protests on Pride Day
Coronavirus Updates: NJ indoor shopping malls reopen
AccuWeather: Monday starts clear
New details revealed in pool drowning deaths of 3 in New Jersey
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
What to know about Macy's 4th of July fireworks this year
NYC marks the 50th anniversary of Pride
Show More
16 people sickened with carbon monoxide poisoning on boat ride
NYC has now seen more than 500 shootings in 2020
Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 500,000
Sinkhole swallows SUV in Manhattan
2 shot, 1 critically injured at NYC block party
More TOP STORIES News